2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro unveiled: What’s new on this Off-road Adventure bike!

Hot on the heels of releasing the first teaser, Ducati Motor has unveiled the new 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro set to debut in India. As was the case with the Multistrada 1200 Enduro(that's on sale now), the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro will get additional features that will help it be a better off-road motorcycle, all while retaining the previous improvement on the standard Multistrada 1260. What this means is that the new Enduro too will be powered by the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT V-Twin that the bike shares with the XDiavel, only with 156 hp and 127 Nm of peak torque.

Like the Standard Multi 1260, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro also gets the host of power delivery improvements, like an additional 85% of torque that will be available from as low as 3500 rpm. This means that you can stretch gears longer and shiftless frequency, thus making it better when the road suddenly gets tricky.

Electronics too, have not been left out on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 which gets the ride-by-wire throttle, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Bosch Cornering ABS, cornering lights, wheelie control, traction control, cruise control and vehicle hold control. All of that in a package that is now 2 kilos lighter than the outgoing bike. In terms of suspension, the 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets a recalibrated Sachs suspension set with 185 mm of travel on the front and rear. The 30-litre fuel tank now guarantees a range of 450 km. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro will also use 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels in the rear, this time with the new Pirelli Scorpion Trail II.

The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 also get a 5-inch TFT colour display in place of an analogue instrument cluster, this gets the Ducati Multimedia System that allows the rider to connect his smartphone. The Enduro will be available with two colour variants that are Ducati Red and Sand, while a host of accessories are also on offer. We expect the new Enduro to launch in India in the coming year.