2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S, Panigale V4R likely to be unveiled on 4th November: Here’s why the two will be firecrackers

Ducati has just announced the date for its world premiere event where it will be displaying its range of new motorcycles. While the company has recently taken the wraps off the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro, there is still a lot more in store by the company in the coming days. Ducati has currently not even hinted anything regarding what could be at the event that has been scheduled two days before the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show commences. After going through some thoughts in our minds, we believe that the company will showcase the new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S along with the Panigale V4R. The new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S will be the flagship Diavel in the company's line up. Well known as the Project 1309 earlier, the new Diavel 1260 S gets a new frame along with fully adjustable high spec suspension set up to be more performance friendly. Braking on the new Ducati Diavel 1260 S will be taken care with the help of Brembo Monoblock brakes to offer a commendable stopping power.

Watch our Ducati Monster 821 video review here:

The next big thing apart from the new Diavel 1260 S is expected to be the Ducati Panigale V4R. As the name suggests the new Panigale V4R will be the more powerful version of the standard Panigale V4. The bike will get power from a 1103cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. This engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 211 bhp and 124 Nm. Other additions on the motorcycle are expected to include an enhanced electronics package along with subtle changes to the styling.

The 2018 EICMA motorcycle show is set to kick-start its proceedings on 6th November and Ducati has again announced its world premiere event a couple of days before the start of the mega show. More details to be revealed on 4th November, stay tuned to Express Drives for more.