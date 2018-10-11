2019 BMW S1000RR spotted testing: Global unveil at EICMA 2018 next month

While 2019 BMW S1000RR was to unveil at Intermot 2018, but now BMW Motorrad has scheduled the global unveil during the motorcycle show EICMA 2018 set to be held in November in Milan. Meanwhile, the German manufacturer released a teaser video on its social media platforms of the new S1000RR zooming past a still camera. So, not much was to see of the motorcycle. However, the BMW S1000RR has now been spotted while on test confirming that the 2019 model will come with the radical new design that we first saw in the patent images.

The BMW S1000RR was first launched in 2009 leaving fans stoked by how radical it looked and how it performed. BMW Motorrad is now heading for a similar grand unveiling. But the reaction may differ from one to another, since this time there are high expectations.

The first change on the new 2019 BMW S1000RR that catches attention is that the asymmetric headlamps have been replaced with a dual projector unit. While some may like it, the crooked face of the S1000RR was pretty much a signature styling feature for it and it will be missed by many.

Another signature feature on the BMW S1000RR, the fairing with gill-like vents has been carried forward. The overall appeal of the 2019 S1000RR appears a lot more compact than before. The new S1000RR will be very different than the current version with a completely new design.

Also read: All-new BMW S1000RR coming soon: More power, better features & a threat to Yamaha YZF-R1

The engine, frame, suspension, and bodywork have all been worked upon from ground up with a clear intention to improve the S1000RR by a large margin and prepare to take on the rivals.

While BMW Motorrad hasn't revealed any details, the 2019 S1000RR's will still be an in-line four with power figures exceeding 200 hp. The frame is also all new and clings closer to the engine that gives it a compact appearance.