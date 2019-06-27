2019 BMW S1000RR launched in India at Rs 18.5 lakh: Faster, lighter, smarter

Unveiled first at EICMA 2018 in Milan, the 2019 BMW S1000RR made jaws drop around the world as it was a major departure from what it used to be. It’s powered by a newly developed engine and it looks drastically different than the previous generation. Bye-bye crooked eyes! While some say the symmetrical headlamp setup looks better, some miss the asymmetrical uniqueness. But the point is that the new S1000RR has been improved in matters more than the design. And now, the crotch rocket has been launched in India at prices starting Rs 18.5 lakh.

The overall design and appeal of the 2019 S1000RR is now compact and the tank is slimmer. Moreover, it is now lighter by some 11 kg. Powering the new 2019 BMW S1000RR is a newly developed 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 204 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission system.

The engine uses BMW’s ShiftCam technology that tunes the valve timing and stroke length of the intake in order to deliver more accessible power throughout the rev range. With the new and heavily revised engine, the motorcycle has lost 4 kg weight on the engine alone compared to the previous model.

In terms of features, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation and Shift Assist pro. It gets Ride Modes Pro which gives it additional Ride Modes as well as the User mode. The User mode allows you to set your own custom riding preferences.

Available in three colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Racing Red / Light White and Light White / Lupin Blue Metallic / Racing Red, the 2019 S1000RR will obviously compete in the litre-class supersport category with the likes of HondaCBR1000RR Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Yamaha YZF-R1.

2019 BMW S1000RR variant wise prices, ex-showroom:

Standard: Rs 18.5 lakh

Pro: Rs 20.5 lakh

M Sport: Rs 22.95 lakh