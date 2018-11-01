2019 BMW S1000RR images, specs revealed: Spectacular looking Beemer gets more power & tech

2019 BMW S1000RR is all set to make its global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy next week. The images and specs of the production model are now floating on the internet and these give a clear idea of how the revamped litre class Beemer and look like and packs in. While the images of the 2019 BMW S1000RR were leaked a few weeks back but the latest images in livery make it look even more desirable. One of the prime visual changes on the new S1000RR is the inclusion of new dual-LED projector headlamps that have replaced the symmetrical units from the outgoing model. Speaking of powertrain, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR gets a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 207 bhp and 113 Nm. Having said that, the motorcycle gains 8 horses compared to the present day model.

2019 BMW S1000RR specs and features

The total kerb weight of the upcoming S1000RR accounts at 197 kg and the optional M package that gets carbon fibre parts further reduces the weight to 193.5 kg. With this, the standard model of the new S1000RR is 11 kg lighter than the outgoing model.

The new 2019 BMW S1000RR will come with features like hill start control, dynamic traction control (DTC), four riding modes and more. The bike in its 2019 avatar will also get a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that will finally replace the ageing and outdated unit.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR will most likely make its way here by mid next year. The S1000RR has been one of the most respected names in the litre-class superbike territory and the bike has made numerous championship titles to its name. Now with the new model, it looks like things will only get better for the new S1000RR and its rivals will be left begging for mercy.

More details on the new 2019 BMW S1000RR will be revealed at the 2018 EICMA on 5th November, so stay tuned with us!