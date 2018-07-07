2019 BMW S1000, R NineT, K 1600 range unveiled: Get aesthetic updates and interesting features

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the new 2019 models and these are mostly about cosmetic updates. Starting with the company's S1000 range, the litre-class S1000R naked streetfighter gets two new colour options of black storm metallic along with the HP motorsport paint finish. With this, the company has discontinued four colour options for the bike namely racing red, blue metallic, grey and light white. On the other hand, the 2019 BMW S1000RR now gets a lighter battery that has saved in helping around 2 kg of weight than the previous model. The BMW S1000XR, the litre-class sports tourer gets a triple black paint finish with black handlebar and the new colour option has replaced the ocean blue metallic matte shade.

2019 BMW R nineT

BMW Motorrad has also taken the wraps off the 2019 R nineT range and all five models have received updates. Along with the new colour options, the R nineT range gets dynamic lights as standard. The system lights up the brake lights in a brighter manner under emergency braking and in normal circumstances, the hazard lights of the motorcycle get activated till the bike reaches a standstill and these stay on until the bike starts moving again. The standard BMW R nineT gets two new colour options namely red aluminium & red blue and the blue aluminium colour option has been taken off the shelves. The R nineT Pure also gets two new shades viz Black Gold and Black White.

2019 BMW R nineT Scrambler

The company has discontinued the grey colour option of the R nineT Scrambler and has added three new metallic shades of stereo metallic matte, metallic blue white and metallic gold. The BMW R nineT Racer also gets a host of new colour options namely metallic black gold with 'Racer' decals on both sides. Last but definitely not the least, the urban GS has been fitted with cross spoke wheels and these also come on the R nineT Scrambler.

2019 BMW K 1600 GTL

Now talking of the BMW K 1600 range, the company has also updated the two models that are currently on sale in India - K 1600 B and K 1600 GTL. Hill start control Pro system is now being offered as standard on the K 1600 B and the seat height has been lowered by 30mm, however, the higher seat can be had as an optional accessory. The company has also introduced a new paint scheme of imperial blue metallic on the BMW K 1600 B. BMW Motorrad has also made the Hill Start Control Pro system as standard on the K 1600 GTL. The bike gets a new pollux metallic paint scheme. The storage compartment lid is now finished in monolith metallic matte and the front mudguard gets chrome brackets. With this, the company has retired the thunder grey metallic and Ebony black colour options. The new colour schemes for 2019 BMW Motorrad models are expected to make way to India in the coming months. Stay tuned for more.