2019 BMW S 1000 RR design revealed: Ditches asymmetric headlamps, gains muscle

BMW S 1000 RR has maintained its supremacy as one of the most respected motorcycles in the litre-class segment and its performance can put many of its rivals to shame. The German litre-class Beemer is due for a comprehensive update and if things go right, you can have a look at the new model by the end of this year. The latest renderings of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR show that the design of the motorcycle will see some major aesthetic changes. One of the most notable though is the absence of asymmetrical headlamps and these have been replaced with dual projector units having uniformity.

2019 BMW S 1000 RR ditches asymmetrical headlamps

Another significant update on the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is the engine. While the exact engine details of the new model are currently unavailable, some rumours on the internet suggest that the bike will share engine components from the HP4 race bike that was launched in India a few weeks back. Having said that, the new model will be more powerful than the existing model and will breach the 200 hp mark compared to 199 horses on the present day model.

2019 BMW S 1000 RR side profile

Apart from the new engine, the bike will also get a new twin-spar aluminium frame in favour of better performance. The electronics package of the new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is also expected to see an upgrade with the inclusion of more safety features. The instrument cluster on the motorcycle is expected to be a coloured TFT unit as such units are becoming a part of the trend on high-end motorcycles nowadays.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR price is expected to be slightly higher than the outgoing model, courtesy of the updates and more powerful engine on offer. The BMW S 1000 RR has claimed multiple superbike titles to its name and with the launch of the new model, the litre-class Beemer will surely give its rivals genuine reasons to worry.

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to make global debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in November this year at Milan, Italy. As far as India launch is concerned, expect the motorcycle to land here sometime next year, a few weeks after the global debut. More details on the new 2019 BMW S 1000 RR expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!