2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 two new colour options revealed: Bookings likely to open soon

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will get two new colour options soon. The company has recently teased the new shades of its flagship motorcycle in its latest promotional video. The two colours of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 seen in the video are Red and Silver. While the red colour option has already been spied in a previous video, the silver one has been snapped for the first time. Bajaj Auto gave a significant update to the Dominar this year after the motorcycle went through miserable sales. In the latest avatar, the company updated the motorcycle with a revised engine that now churns out almost 5 bhp more power than before.

Furthermore, the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a more informative instrument cluster. The bike gets a twin port exhaust set up that produces a throatier exhaust note than before. Another major change in the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the inclusion of inverted forks up front and hence, the bike now ditches the conventional telescopic forks from the previous model. Braking on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is done with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for added safety and more effective braking.

When Express Drives spoke to some dealers in Delhi NCR, they stated that while they haven't received any confirmation regarding the new colour options, they hinted that they will open the bookings for the same in the coming days. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently on sale at the dealerships across India in two colour options of Green and Matte black. The two newly revealed shades will likely make their way to the dealerships in the coming weeks. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is available at a price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!