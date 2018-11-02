2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 spied again: List of changes on the new Dominar

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been undergoing test runs for quite some time now. The motorcycle has now been captured in a video once again in which the new model can be seen cruising somewhere on the old Pune Mumbai highway. The test mule has been wrapped in camouflage and hence, the exact visual and design changes are not visible properly. However, one can clearly see the new twin pod exhaust set up that is expected to offer a brawnier note to the new model. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar will get power from the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that runs the existing model. The engine on the present day Dominar is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm. However, the engine on the new model might get a boost in power and torque figures to offer better performance.

Watch the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 spy video here:

Prime features of the Bajaj Dominar 400 that will be carried forward to the new model include full LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS, slipper clutch and more. The new model will come with inverted forks up front as against conventional telescopic units on the current model.

Bajaj Auto recently hiked the prices of the Dominar 400 in India by Rs 1,000. This is the fourth time the motorcycle has seen a price hike this year and the total price increase for Dominar 400 in 2018 stands at Rs 7,000. The sales of the Dominar 400 have not been pleasing for the manufacturer and hence, the company is working on the new model that might do the much-needed trick if launched at a competitive price point.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to be launched in India sometime by the end of this year or early 2019. More details on the new Dominar expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned!

Video Source: VishMoto (YouTube)