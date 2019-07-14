2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 reaches global markets in matte red colour: India launch soon?

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been snapped in matte red shade in Mexico. The said shade is not available for sale in India and is expected to be launched here in some time. As one can see in the images, the Bajaj Dominar 400 also gets different tank pad in comparison to the one on the model sold in the Indian market. A few days back, the bike in the same shade was snapped near the company's manufacturing facility near Chakan, Pune. The company had earlier stated that it will launch new colour options for the Dominar in India if it sees enough demand.

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 40 bhp and 35 Nm. The engine on the new Dominar sheds out better power output compared to its predecessor. The new 2019 model gets upside down forks up front as against conventional telescopic forks on the previous model. Moreover, the instrument cluster has been revised and the new unit shows more information than before. The exhaust set of the motorcycle is now a twin pod unit that delivers a throaty note than before.

All thanks to the new model, the Dominar is now showing much better sales numbers to the company. Compared to the older model, the new 2019 Dominar registered a growth of an impressive 150 percent in terms of sales. Meanwhile, Bajaj is gearing up for the launch of the updated Pulsar range and the same is expected to be launched in India in the coming months. Some media reports suggest that the Pulsar 125 will be launched soon so keep watching this space for more info on the same.

