2019 Bajaj CT110 with more power, better features spied for the first time

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new Platina 110 H-Gear with a five-speed transmission. The company had equipped the Platina with a more powerful 115cc engine late last year and now the same will make its way on the CT100, which is now called the CT110. The new 2019 Bajaj CT110 has been spied for the first time ever, image courtesy Team-BHP. The new Bajaj CT110 will be the most affordable one among motorcycles that use the company's 115cc engine. In case you do not know, the Bajaj Discover was the first motorcycle to get this engine.

2019 Bajaj CT110 India launch soon (Image Source: Team-BHP)

This engine on the Platina 110 H-Gear is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.6 bhp and 9.8 Nm. The figures are expected to be the same on the Bajaj CT110 as well but it is quite unlikely that a five-speed gearbox will be on offer like the Platina H-Gear. Instead, the bike will do away with a conventional four-speed gearbox with an all down shifting pattern. Now coming to the aesthetic changes, the new Bajaj CT110 gets rubber pads on the fuel tank like the ones on the TVS Radeon. Furthermore, the new model gets an all-black theme in favour of a better visual appeal.

Moreover, the seat also looks well padded now for enhanced comfort. As one can see in the images, the new 2019 Bajaj CT110 will also come with tyres having a knobby pattern. This should eventually help in better rideability on broken surfaces and while going off road. Expect an official announcement regarding the launch of the new Bajaj CT110 in the coming days. As far as prices are concerned, the new model is expected to demand a premium of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 over the price of the existing model.

Image Source: Team-BHP