2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at a price of Rs 81,490: RTR 200 inspired styling, more power and new features

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has just been launched in India. The bike has been launched in three variants and customers can now choose between fuel injected and carbureted versions just like the RTR 200 4V. The current fiscal has been great for TVS Motor Company as it launched its most powerful motorcycle yet, the TVS Apache RR 310 in December 2017. Last month TVS launched its first 125cc scooter, the TVS Ntorq 125 and now, the much awaited and thoroughly updated TVS Apache RTR 160 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 81,490. The carbureted dual disc version has been priced at Rs 84,490 while the top end Efi dual disc variant will set you back by Rs 89,990 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Not only has the design and styling of the 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 has been changed, it has also received a boost in power and is now faster as well. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 had been spotted testing several times before and the end product does look a lot sharper. In fact, the 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 takes its design inspiration from its elder sibling Apache RTR 200 4V. Unlike the previous generation model, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 is based on an all-new RTR 4V platform.

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 sources its power from a 159.7cc engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is being offered in carbureted and fuel injected versions. While the fuel injected mill is good for churning out 16.5 bhp of power, the carb version develops slightly less output at 16.2 bhp. The torque remains the same at 14.8 Nm for both the engines.

The suspension duties of the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 are taken care of with the help of Showa conventional telescopic forks up front along with a Showa monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle sits on a synchro Stiff frame. The stopping power to the 2017 TVS Apache RTR 160 is delivered with the help disc brakes at both ends for the Efi version while the carb version gets a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 will challenge the likes of the recently launched Honda X-Blade and the Bajaj NS 160 in the entry-level streetfighter territory. Stay tuned with us as we will bring the first ride report of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 very soon!