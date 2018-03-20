2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 10 things that make it the new king of 160cc bikes in India

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in India recently and it has evolved impressively when compared to the previous generation model. The motorcycle now further cements its position as one of the most worthy 160cc motorcycles one can buy in India. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has received an update not just cosmetically but also in terms of performance. The motorcycle now demands a premium over the regular model and its price gap with the RTR 200 becomes narrower. Even in such a case, the motorcycle makes for a case of high value for money and it now stands more confidently in front of its rivals that includes the recently launched Honda X-Blade, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and Suzuki Gixxer. Here are the top points that make the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V stand out from the rest.

1. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V takes its design inspiration from its elder brother, Apache RTR 200 4V and hence, you will see a similar sharp headlamp and tank extensions from the bigger displacement model. From the rear, the motorcycle looks a bit toned down and in place of dual set up seats, the motorcycle has been fitted with a single seat offering it a simpler look.

2. Power to the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes from a 159.7cc engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is being offered in two options viz carbureted and fuel injected. While the fuel injected mill is good for churning out a maximum power output of 16.5 bhp, the carbureted motor is good for shedding 16.2 bhp. Torque remains the same in both at 14.8 Nm.

3. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with a new double cradle split synchro stiff frame and it has been assisted with monoshock at the rear with conventional telescopic forks at the front. The motorcycle offers a sharper handling when compared to its predecessor.

4. The exhaust set up of the motorcycle is throatier than before, all thanks to the new double barrel exhaust. The said exhaust set up can also be seen on the Apache RTR 200 4V. Not only the new set up sounds good but it also looks equally appealing.

5. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in a total of three colour options, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. Out of these, the blue shade is a dual tone shade in which the front portion of the bike is drenched in blue while the rear is painted in white. There are racing graphics on the fuel tank that takes the sportiness to another level.

6. Speaking of performance, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.73 seconds (carb) and 4.8 seconds (EFi). The top speed of the motorcycle for carb variant stands at 114 kmph for the EFi variant while the carb trim, it is slightly less at 113 kmph. The manufacturer claims a best in class power to weight ratio for the motorcycle.

7. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been assisted with a fully digital instrument cluster and it looks like the same unit that comes on the Apache RTR 200. The cockpit of the motorcycle comes with multiple race-inspired features such as lap timer, top speed recorder and a lot more.

8. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is born out of a six-time INMRC (Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship) winning bike - Group B RTR 165. For this reason, the motorcycle is now the fastest 160cc motorcycle that you can buy in India as it takes racing inspiration from the said model.

9. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available for sale in three variants. The carbureted version is priced the least at Rs 81,490. The carbureted dual disc brake version can be yours for a price of Rs 84,490 while the top end Fi dual disc brake variant will set you back by Rs 89,990, all prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.

10. The motorcycle comes with several segment first features and it is easily the sportiest 160cc bike that you can buy in India. The new Apache RTR 160 4V, now with better updates and a fresh design language stands as a more good looking motorcycle in front of its rivals and many people will buy it just because of the way it looks.