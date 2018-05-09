2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 India launch date revealed: Details on Ducati Multistrada rival & Triumph’s flagship ADV

Triumph Motorcycles India has sent out a block your date invite for the coming 11th May. The company will launch the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure tourer on the said date. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is the company's flagship ADV and its most powerful and advanced off-road bike by the British manufacturer. The bookings for 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 had already begun at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh a few months back. The motorcycle, in its latest avatar ditches the Explorer moniker and gets a shorter name. Triumph Motorcycles claimed that the ADV gets over 100 changes compared to the previous generation model. The bike also weighs 10 kgs lighter, all thanks to the reworked engine, exhaust and chassis.

Powering the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is a 1215cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 141 bhp and 122 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

Watch our Honda Africa Twin video review here:

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 gets full LED headlamps along with LED positioning lights. Other highlights of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 include cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), keyless ignition, an updated cruise control and more. Other notable features include hill climb assist, illuminated switchgear and multiple riding modes.

The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 also receives an electronically adjustable windscreen to ease up the task for the rider. Another significant change on the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is the inclusion of coloured TFT instrument cluster that you must have already seen on the Street Triple RS. There is also a five-way joystick on the switchgear.

The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 will give a tough fight to the likes of Ducati Multistrada 1200 and BMW R1200 GS in the high-end ADV territory. More details including the price to be revealed on 11th May. So stay tuned with us!