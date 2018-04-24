2018 Suzuki Gixxer spied in India: Might arrive as most affordable ABS-equipped bike

The Suzuki Gixxer will soon be receiving an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The said variant of the motorcycle has been recently spied undisguised and its pictures have been shared by folks at Autocar India. Other than the inclusion of an ABS, there will not be any significant changes to the new model. Powering the Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be the same 155cc, air-cooled engine that runs the standard model. The power and torque outputs of the motor stand at 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm respectively. As one can see in the images, the motorcycle will get a single channel ABS which means that the safety equipment is installed on one wheel of the motorcycle, preferably the front.

The suspension system of the Suzuki Gixxer gets conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The braking on this motorcycle is taken care of with the help of a 266mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The manufacturer also offers an optional 240mm rear disc brake with the motorcycle to offer better a stopping power.

Currently, the motorcycle is being retailed in India at a starting price of Rs 77,015 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the new Suzuki Gixxer ABS version is expected to be close to Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 more than the base model. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer in the coming days. Once launched, the Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be the second motorcycle in the segment after the Honda CB Hornet 160R to offer an ABS. Also, there is a high possibility that the new Suzuki Gixxer can arrive as the most affordable ABS equipped to be on sale in India. From the looks of it, the new Suzuki Gixxer ABS is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this month or early May.

Image Source: Autocar India