2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 under development: New adventure-tourer to be more powerful & feature loaded

The new 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce is in the making. One of the most significant changes on the new 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce will most likely be the styling that should be different compared to the current model. Powering the new 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce will be the same 798cc, three-cylinder engine that runs the present day model. The engine in the new model will be retuned in order to churn out an additional 15 bhp, taking the total power output to 125 horses. The new model will also have an auto clutch, a set up that automatically engages and disengages the clutch with the variation in engine rpm. The current generation model comes with a slipper clutch.

The new 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 will also have a satellite navigation system. Besides, the motorcycle will also have a coloured TFT instrument cluster. In terms of electronics, the new 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 will see updates too. The adventure tourer will see the addition of a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Features like an eight-stage traction control system, nine stage ABS and ride by wire throttle technology will be carried forward to the new model.

As far as India launch is concerned, the 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is expected to be launched here sometime next year. MV Agusta currently retails its motorcycles in India through Motoroyale, the company's joint venture with Kinetic. MV Agusta is known to build some of the finest looking motorcycles on the planet. For this reason, it will be interesting to see what new aesthetic changes does the company implements in the new Turismo Veloce in order to make it look even better. The bike is set to make its global debut in the coming months. More details expected to be revealed soon. Till then, stay tuned with us!