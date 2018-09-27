2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed: What sets this rare limited edition bike apart!

MV Agusta recently revealed yet another special edition of its Dragster 800 RR. Called the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli, the bike features two unique colour schemes, aesthetic detailing and Pirelli’s Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres with coloured lettering. MV Agusta has recently announced another special edition of the Dragster 800 RR. The new bike which has been christened the 800RR Pirelli, features unique colour schematics, unique bodywork detailing and Pirelli’s Diablo SuperCorsa SP tyres, with coloured lettering on the wheels. The Dragster 800 RR will be made available in two colour combinations- black and yellow and white and blue. Its evident the bikes are built to stand out. Each schematic has a well-picked combination of base colour and a shockingly contrasting accent. The accent colours can be found on the rim tape and even the Pirelli lettering on the tank. The wheels on the white/blue version also feature the dual-tone colour scheme, while the one on the black/yellow bike doesn’t. The frames on these two MVs, however, feature matching paint.

Pirelli’s flash symbol comes on the tank of the motorcycle, to signify the Diablo tyre range. The symbol can be noted on the rubberised tank pad and embroidered on the seat. Naturally, the bike is blessed with the best rubber that Pirelli can provide namely a unique set of Supercorse SPs which feature lettering that matches the bikes paint. The exhaust also gets special ceramic-based matte black paint. The motorcycle, however, remains mechanically identical to the standard Brutale 800 RR which means it uses a 798cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder motor that makes 140hp and 87Nm of torque. While MV has to announce that it will sell the motorcycle in limited number but hasn’t revealed any details yet.

As for India, where MV sells under Kinetic’s Moto Royale blanket, we could get the bike although expected very very limited stocks.