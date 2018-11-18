2018 MotoGP Valencia Race Results: Dovizioso leads a historic win for Ducati in a race full of crashes!



2018 MotoGP Valencia Race Results: Bringing a dramatic end to an otherwise excellent season of Moto GP, a dull rain-filled weekend at Valencia was filled with crashes, slides a restart and ended with a nail-biting win for Ducati’ Andrea Dovizioso. At the start of the race, it was Suzuki's Alex Rins who managed get an away from the pack with blistering pace. At the start with the soft option front tyre, it seemed Rins was having the race of his career outpacing the roving pack with 2018 MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez, Andrea Dovizioso and Movistar Yamaha’ Valentino Rossi by almost a second. While Rossi hung back Dovi and Marquez we're on each other tails swapping positions almost continually through the race.

The tables soon turned as the riders turned in on lap 20 with the rain coming down hard on Valencia. The rider found themselves with even less traction. Precisely when the slides began. One of the first to go down from the top contenders was Marc Marquez who crashed out after trying to take back second place from the outside of the Ducati he closed a line too quickly and found himself of the high side of his Repsol Honda. Dislocating his troubled shoulder for the third time this weekend and bringing an end his final run of the season without meeting the chequered flag. At this point, Dovizioso and Rossi started closing the gap on Alex Rios who had lost 4 seconds with barely any grip left on his soft option front tyre. Soon the Suzuki was in firing range of Dovi's Ducati, and Dovi seized the opportunity as the Suzuki ran wide on the 12th lap with Rossi quickly following in the Ducati slipstream but the pairs lead soon came to an abrupt halt as Race Control dropped a red flag on the race. After 9 riders of a grid of 24 had found themselves scraping gravel.

The restart with 13 laps of racing had Rins back in the lead, with Dovi and Rossi given the second and third spot based on their position at lap 13. Rins strangely opted for the medium front, while the rest of the grid had a chance to change all brand new soft tyres in the hope of slightly faster laps. Unfortunately for Rins Dovi had found his rhythm and had his sights set on the top spot. As the race started for the second time, Dovi flew off the line with the Doctor's #46 Movistar Yamaha' hot on its tail. Leaving Rins battling their spray in third place. Rossi was looking for his first podium since the Sachsenring in what turned out to be a disappointing season for the Doctor, but that too was not meant to be. His podium parade went down with him and his Movistar Yamaha' as he was caught by a low side that knocked him down to 13th place. Rossi held this position despite one more hair raiser where he ran wide. The trouble at the front, however, was an opportunity for another of this season's underdogs, KTM, with Pol Espargo quickly setting into third place for the last few laps. Pol finished in third place, claiming KTMs first ever podium in the premier class. Michelle Piero found himself in fourth place on the ITA Ducati ahead of Honda Dani Pedrosa on his final outing as a Moto GP rider. The Idemitsu Honda of Takaaki Nakagami leading the Rookie Cup contenders Johannn Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin. Who were separated by Bradley Smith in 8th place? Find the full race results below:

Pos Pts 1 A. DoviziosoDucati·#4 25 2 Á. RinsSuzuki·#42 20 3 P. EspargaróKTM·#44 16 4 M. PirroDucati·#51 13 5 D. PedrosaHonda·#26 11 6 T. NakagamiHonda·#30 10 7 J. ZarcoYamaha·#5 9 8 B. SmithKTM·#38 8 9 S. BradlHonda·#6 7 10 H. SyahrinYamaha·#55 6 11 S. ReddingAprilia·#45 5 12 J. LorenzoDucati·#99 4 13 V. RossiYamaha·#46 3 14 K. AbrahamDucati·#17 2 15 J. TorresDucati·#81 1 16 Á. BautistaDucati·#19 0 17 M. ViñalesYamaha·#25 0 18 D. PetrucciDucati·#9 0 19 M. MárquezHonda·#93 0 20 A. IannoneSuzuki·#29 0 21 A. EspargaróAprilia·#41 0 22 J. MillerDucati·#43 0 23 F. MorbidelliHonda·#21 0 24 T. LüthiHonda·#12 0

Image Credit: Crash.net