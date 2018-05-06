2018 MotoGP Spain: Huge crash between Honda and Ducati duo as Marquez claims victory

A spectacular crash involving three big MotoGP names in MotoGP - Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo - cost Ducati, as Marc Marquez once again claimed victory taking further championship lead. Marquez was followed by Yamaha’s Johann Zarco who also climbed to second in the overall rankings, and then finishing third was Andrea Iannone for Suzuki. The reigning world champion Marquez extended his overall lead at Jerez de la Frontera in perfect podium record.

While Marquez's untouchable run to the finish line was fantastic, perhaps this race will be remembered for the stunning crash that took three riders down with eight laps to go in the race. The incident was assessed by stewards but no further action was taken, with the crash deemed purely accidental.

The result of the crash was that Tech 3 Yamaha's Zarco could move to the second position on the podium with Iannone finishing third, which is his and Suzuki's second podium finish this season. “I could not believe it,” Zarco, who’s finished on the podium in four of his past three races, said post-race.

The incident was also an opportunity for Rossi to move up to position five, between Danillo Petrucci and Jack Miller from Pramac Ducati. This could have been where Rossi could take his first podium of the season as he and Iannone battled for third place. But, instead moved down to sixth as Petrucci moved up to the third spot with five laps to go as Iannone moved to down fourth.

The Spanish GP has made some major changes to the championship standings. Marquez is now in the lead ahead of Dovizioso in terms of rider standings with 70 points, and Zarco is at the second place with 12 points less. The third position is taken by Maverick Vinales 20 points below Marquez and Iannone sits at fourth with a deficit of 23 points. Andrea Dovizioso, who was on the championship standings lead has moved down to fifth place with 24 fewer points.