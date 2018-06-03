2018 MotoGP Mugello Race Results: Jorge Lorenzo wins, Historic 1-2 for Ducati in Italy!

From a second place start, It was Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo who surged forward to take an early lead on the pole-sitter and Home-town hero, Valentino Rossi.. Going on to win his first race on the Ducati since his last win in Valencia in 2016. Marquez meanwhile, took third moving up from a sixth-place start as the three front-runners tried to space themselves out from the competition. Rossi seemed not to be at his finest, as soon Marquez picked him off on the third lap around, relegating him to third place as the riders dove in at corner 1. However, Marc’s time on the podium run was short-lived as he bit the gravel into the Scarperia right-hander, sliding into the gravel trap before remounting. That left Lorenzo leading Rossi and the second works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, who then moved into the runner-up spot on lap 7 at the Casanova-Savelli switchback, pushing Rossi back into third place.

At this point, Lorenzo was still on a slender lead of .7 seconds, but, while he slowly began to taste a victory the Spaniard maintain his leading pace to stretch the lead to 1.5 seconds by the 13th lap. The three-time MotoGP champion then used the remaining 10 laps to take his 45th premier class victory with a lead of 6.3 seconds.

Dovizioso looked safe for second until his pace slumped dramatically in the closing laps, but he was able to hold off third-placed Rossi by just 0.259s and complete a Ducati 1-2.

In fact, Rossi even briefly conceded the spot to Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as well as the Pramac Ducati of Danilo Petrucci. Although he fought hard to regain his position as the race progressed. Petrucci even briefly held third place before conceding under pressure from the Doctor, literally at his home practice.Rins was fifth ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), who moved ahead of Petrucci with three laps to go. Maverick Vinales who is yet to put out his true dominant form in the premier class finishing in eighth place on the second works Yamaha. The Spaniard resisted a challenge from Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista, while Johann Zarco finished an anonymous 10th on the Tech 3 Yamaha. Finishing the points scorers list was Pol Espargaro (KTM), Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3), Tito Rabat (Avintia), Bradley Smith (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda). Marquez ended up 16th of 17 finishers, 12 seconds behind Morbidelli.