2018 MotoGp Japan Race Results: Marquez wins 2018 MotoGP Championship, as Dovizioso crashes out!

It was Honda’s Marc Marquez may have started a modest sixth in the 2018 Motegi GP after a crash in qualifying ruined his attempt at pole position, but soon fought his way up the ranks. By the end of the opening lap, Marquez had carved all the way up to second place, before entering into an all-out dogfight against Ducati’s Dovizioso. The duel continued throughout the race, with Marquez only decisively take the lead on the 21st lap of 24 at turn 9. The Ducati still seemed to have Marquez dialled in until the Ducati’s front gave way at the end of turn 10 with only one lap to spare in the race sliding into the gravel.

Beyond that point, Marquez left the pack behind with LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow moving up to second ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins. With this victory, Marquez enters an exclusive club of MotoGP legends that have won the championship five times, including Valentino Rosso and Mick Doohan and Giacomo Agostini. The three being the only other riders in history to have more wins than Marc. Making the 25-year-old the youngest rider to achieve this feat.

Valentino Rossi took fourth place, the best result for Yamaha, five seconds of the race leader. Alvaro Bautista had a good run too from 11th to fifth place, with a little help from Jack Miller crashing out from 7th place halfway through the race. Zarco fell to sixth at the start line and could not seem to break past the pack on the Tech3 Yamaha, with the other Yamaha of Maverick Vinales in sixth place. Dovizioso did manage to remount after the crash, only to settle for 18th place.