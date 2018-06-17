2018 MotoGP Barcelona Race Results: Lorenzo takes second consecutive win, Marquez takes second!

Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo has made a season comeback with almost half the season already done, with two dominant wins back to back, with a flying win at Catalunya. Meanwhile, his teammate on the other Factory Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso crash out on turn 5 with less the fifteen laps left, suffering a huge set back to his Championship contention.



Spurred on by a dominant victory at Mugello on the Lorenzo bagged his maiden pole position for Ducati at Catalunya. He followed that with a flawless ride that you might expect from a spurned Lorenzo claiming the maximum 25 points for the Italian manufacturer at Catalunya from Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, who dramatically lost time on the final lap but still held off Movistar Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi to seal the runner-up spot.

At the start, it looked like it was Marquez who got off the line with a flying start from the front row to snatch the lead, with Ecstar Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone powering through into second place on the GSX-RR ahead of Lorenzo. Iannone made no pretensions of his aspiration, making a swoop for the lead on lap one, although he drifted wide, allowing Marquez back into the lead with Lorenzo also snatching back second place. Marquez held his position at the front of the pack till the end of lap one, but Lorenzo still had an ace up his sleeve. He snatched the lead back under the brakes at turn 1. The lead which he then just stretched out over the course of the race.

The race was barely without incident though as the rest of the pack continued to fight there way through for points, in the end only 14 riders of the pack of 26 met the chequered flag. It is like, y however, that the Dovizioso was among the most unfortunate of the non-finishers as he lost the front and came of the bike in lap 1.



Pos Rider Pts 1 J. LorenzoDucati·#99 25 2 M. MárquezHonda·#93 20 3 V. RossiYamaha·#46 16 4 C. CrutchlowHonda·#35 13 5 D. PedrosaHonda·#26 11 6 M. ViñalesYamaha·#25 10 7 J. ZarcoYamaha·#5 9 8 D. PetrucciDucati·#9 8 9 Á. BautistaDucati·#19 7 10 A. IannoneSuzuki·#29 6 11 P. EspargaróKTM·#44 5 12 S. ReddingAprilia·#45 4 13 K. AbrahamDucati·#17 3 14 F. MorbidelliHonda·#21 2 15 H. SyahrinYamaha·#55 DNF 0 16 T. RabatDucati·#53 DNF 0 17 J. MillerDucati·#43 DNF 0 18 B. SmithKTM·#38 DNF 0 19 T. NakagamiHonda·#30 DNF 0 20 Á. RinsSuzuki·#42 DNF 0 21 A. DoviziosoDucati·#4 DNF 0 22 X. SiméonDucati·#10 DNF 0 23 A. EspargaróAprilia·#41 DNF 0 24 T. LüthiHonda·#12 DNF 0 25 S. GuintoliSuzuki·#50 DNF 0 26 M. KallioKTM·#36 DNF 0

Image Credit: Motorsport.com/Lat Images