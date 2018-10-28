2018 MotoGP Australian GP Race Results: Vinales breaks dry spell for Yamaha at dramatic Phillip Island Race!

Moto GP Australian GP Phillip Island 2018 Race Results: It was Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales who broke the dry spell for his team at the Philip Island MotoGP with an emphatic victory out of a drama-filled Australian GP. The young Yamaha rider from Spain managed to clear the field early on in the race to separate himself from the drama that was on in the rest of the pack, including the shocking incident between Frenchman Johann Zarco and Honda’s Marc Marquez on lap 6, that knocked both riders out of the crucial GP. Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone took the second place on the podium, leaving the final step for his former team-mate from Ducati Andrea Dovizioso.

This victory marks the first outright win since the 2017 Dutch TT, the win also end Mavericks own losing stretch that has spanned 28 races. At the start of the race, it was Jack Miller, who repeated last years performance to the Tee leading the pack over the Lukey Heights corner leading the pack at his home GP. As the race got on, things quickly changed with his Pramac Ducati team-mate skirting past him before the Southern loop corner. This lead was short lived with Petrucci biting the dirt and ending up wrong way up in the gravel. Next to get past Jack Miller was Honda’s Marquez -- the race polesitter --- who slipstreamed his way past Miller, using the slipstream to shoot ahead. That was just the start of Miller's troubles, as the Dovi’s Ducati was flying up the pack from 9th place. He too soon got past Miller. Leaving him to likes of Andrea Iannone’s Suzuki and the Doctors’#46 Yamaha. Once again, the Pramac Ducati was unable to put down enough power to keep away the factory racers.

As long as Zarco was still in contention of the race, he too got all up in Millers’ space, pushing him down to fifth after an aggressive move at MG on Lap3. At the front, the Ducati was turning tricks on Marquez, suckering the Honda into running wide on Lap 5 to concede the lead. This gave Jack Miller the opportunity to slip past leaving Marquez to Zarco, and one of the scariest contact moments of the season. Marquez was defending his line into Doohan corner, but the Frenchman did not concede. The result was contact that sent the Monster Energy Yamaha flying and Zarco tumbling at close to 300km/h, the Frenchman lucky to walk away. That was it for the Honda too that in the face of the impact, could only limp back to the pits. Once the dust settled, Rossi had sneaked into second place on the tail of his teammate

However, while Vinales, stayed out at the front, Rossi’s dogfight had just begun with Iannone, Dovizioso and a roving Alvaro Bautista, who’d made his way past Miller for fifth all vying to get past. Eventually, the pressure on his tail turned out to be more than the Doctor who ran wide at the Honda corner in Lap 12, dropping to 5th place behind the factory Ducati’s.

At the checkered flag, Vinales had managed a barely eventful race, with a lead of over 2 seconds, followed by the two Italians, Andrea Iannone in second with Dovi settling for the third. The two were followed by Alvaro Bautista who managed to stay ahead of Alex Rins and the Doctor. Miller finished in a respectable 7th place.