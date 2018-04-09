2018 MotoGP Argentina Results: Cal Crutchlow wins, Rossi crashes out

2018 MotoGP Argentina Results: The Argentinian round of the Moto GP turned out to be one of the most dramatic races that MotoGP has ever seen. Cal Crutchlow took top honours as the rest of the grid seemed like they were going through an upheaval as the usual suspects either crashed or were penalized out of the race. This included Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez between whom once again the sparks of an “out-for-blood” rivalry have begun. In the end, it was Crutchlow that came out on top of a lap last battle with the flying french Johann Zarco, to clinch the MotoGP World Championship lead only two races into the season. While Crutchlow and Zarco cleared the pack, Marquez’ was in a race littered with incidents. The delayed start due to

But the drama unfolded behind the front-runners as Marc Marquez had a race littered with incidents from start to finish. A delayed race on account of safety conditions, with every MotoGP rider on the starting grid except Jack Miller on wets but opting to switch to slick tyres as circuit conditions dried up, all 23 riders apart from Miller started nine rows back in the qualifying order. As the lights turned green, Marquez’ bike stalled causing as he then went on to bump start his bike the wrong way down the grid. He then proceeded to bolt for the lead before being awarded a ride-through penalty from race direction. Marquez returned to track action after his ride-through in 20th place and The reigning MotoGP world champion, battled g the mixed conditions, endured a clash of the fairing with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, before dropping one place for the incident.

Meanwhile, at the front, it was Crutchlow, Zarco, Suzuki’s Alex Rins and pole-sitter Miller who had secured their stand and now involved themselves in a battle for pecking order. With only four laps to go, Marquez climbed up the order and on to the back of Movistar Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi but once again went in too hot up the inside of the Italian rider at Turn 13 and the pair collided. The incident ended with the GOAT in the grass and obviously seething at the over-ambitious Marquez’ attempts Marquez however, faced Race directions wrath as they made their way to finish, getting a 30-second penalty that would knock him out of contention. However, in the end, it was Cal Crutchlow who got his day in the sun, after an intense battle with Zarco who took second place. Suzuki’s Rins secured a maiden MotoGP podium result with pole-sitter Miller having to settle for fourth place for Pramac Ducati.