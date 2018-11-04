2018 Malayasian Moto GP Race Results: Marc Marquez gifted the win after Rossi crashes out!

The race started strong for Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, who out-dragged poleman Johann Zarco to take the lead of the Malaysian GP right from the first corner. The Doctor then proceeded to outpace the competition setting himself apart from the pack by more than a second. Meanwhile, Marquez started the race from sixth place on the grid after he was awarded a penalty for impeding Andrea Iannone in qualifying. He seemed to be a man on a mission quickly shuffling through the grid, taking up station behind Rossi by the fifth lap of the 20 lap race.

Marquez who has already won 2018, riders championship by a fair amount. Then took it upon himself to start chipping away at Valentino Rossi’ lead. By lap 10, the Honda had reeled in the Yamaha to a matter of .6 of a second. The pressure of the roving Honda must have been piling on the Doctor, who crashed out of the race at turn one with only three laps to go. Dashing all hopes of an encore performance between the Doctor and Marc Marquez at Sepang in 2015. As a result, however, Marquez was gifted a the top spot with a lead of four seconds.ahead of Zarco. He was then able to roll off the pace and cruise into the win that clinched the constructor's title for Honda.

However, Zarco was unable to hold on to his lead as he was soon passed by the Suzuki of Alex Rins on the final lap at turn 4, allowing Rins a career-best result. while Zarco held on for third to claim his first podium finish since May. The other Movistar Yamaha of Maverick Vinales seemed to have the pace to lay stake on a podium finish, but a sordid 11th place starts ensured that traffic kept him behind. He finished in fourth place after a strong ride through the second half of the race kept him ahead. Honda’s Dani Pedrosa finished in fifth place equaling his best result this season. While the Ducati’s seemed to be on the low key with Andrea Dovizioso who took sixth place, a leader amongst the Ducati’s. This, however, was enough for the Dovi to clinch his second place in the season championship ahead of Valentino Rossi.

Alvaro Bautista led the remainder of the Ducati’s home, in seventh place ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller, and Danilo Petrucci. Harizh Syahrin, hometown hero managed to storm up from a dismal 23rd on the grid to secure 10th place. Meanwhile, Rossi remounted to finish in 18th place.