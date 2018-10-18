2018 KTM 125 Duke bookings open: All Details on the made in India Baby Duke!

When rumours about the imminent launch of the KTM Duke 125 came as a shock to most of us considering that all previous dialogues on the prospective launch were shot down in the past, based on an inability to price the motorcycle competitively in a segment full of commuter motorcycles. Now, shortly after news emerged that the bike would launch in India sometime next month or early in December. Calls to KTM dealerships in Pune and Mumbai have revealed that dealers are taking bookings for the pint-sized Duke in India. Sources close to the development have also revealed that the Duke 125 would launch with the new generation design language as on the KTM Duke 250 and 390 that debuted globally at the end of 2016. It should also come as no surprise that the KTM 125 will be the most expensive 125 cc motorcycle in the country.

Powering the KTM 125 Duke will be powered by the 125 cc single-cylinder motor with liquid cooling, and is likely to put out a rather significant 15 hp and 12 Nm of peak torque. The power will be transferred to the wheels through a 6-speed gearbox. Which might seem like overkill for a bike that makes 15 hp but it goes to show how serious KTM really are about this pint-sized brawler. If that’s not enough the KTM 125 Duke will also get Upside Down(USD) forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking will come with a relatively massive 300 mm disc in the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. In international markets, the Duke 125 is offered with ABS as standard, in the immediate circumstance, we think KTM might skip this feature and offer it instead with a CBS (Combined Braking System) which might help keep prices in check. The TFT screen to might be given a miss for the same reasons.

Once launched, the KTM 125 Duke will have no real competition in its segment and is expected to take on bikes from one segment up like the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3, Yamaha FZ 25 and the Suzuki Gixxer. It is likely to slot in under its big sibling the KTM 200 Duke with an expected price tag between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.