2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R might be the cheapest litre-class superbike you can buy in India: Here’s why!

Kawasaki has officially started taking bookings for the 2018 Ninja ZX-10RR from showrooms across India, bookings start at Rs 1 lakh and may vary to about 2.5 lakh, depending on the dealership. The Japanese Superbike manufacturer is expected to reveal final pricing in the week to come, with deliveries set to follow by the end of July. What’s more, this particular Ninja ZX 10R is likely to be locally assembled at Kawasaki’s plant in Chakan outside Pune. That means these new CKD kits straight from Japan is likely to make the ZX-10R a lot more competitively priced.

The CBU Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on sale currently for Rs 18.8 lakh (ex-showroom), according to our estimates, we expect the CKD Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will be priced at around Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) if not lower. This should make the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R the most affordable litre-class superbike on sale in India, snatching the baton from 2018 Honda CBR1000RR, which retails for Rs 14.78 lakh after the drop in CBU duties.

The new Ninja ZX-10R is likely to be most expensive Kawasaki Motorcycle to be manufactured in India, following the Ninja 1000 as semi-knocked down (SKD) kits last year. Which allowed Kawasaki to launch the new sports tourer under the Rs 10 lakh mark. The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, in-line four motor which makes 220hp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm.The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s motor is mated to the six-speed gearbox and its quick-shifter comes as standard fitment. The big Kwaker, Ninja ZX-10R also gets electronic wizardry in the form of traction control(S-KTRC), multi-level power modes, launch control (KLCM), ABS control (KIBS), cornering management (KCMF) and engine braking function (KEBC) – all of which are controlled by an inertial measuring unit (IMU).