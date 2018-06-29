2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R launched at Rs 12.8 lakh for limited period: Cheapest litre-class motorcycle in India

After a series of reports on an imminent price drop for Kawasaki ZX-10R, the Japanese brand has now introduced the 2018 ZX-10R and ZX-10RR in India. What's exciting about this news is that since these two motorcycles are now being locally assembled in India, the prices have been seriously lowered. 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is now the most affordable litre-class superbike in the country. The Ninja ZX-10R has had a prominent name in the world of motorsports with three times successive victories at the World Superbike Championship.

The first-ever locally assembled new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR are being introduced with a special pre-order offer. Under the special pre-order offer the ex-showroom Delhi price of the new Ninja ZX-10R is Rs 1,280,000 and the price of the new Ninja ZX-10RR is Rs 1,610,000.

This offer is valid till the end of July 2018 and then there will be a significant increase in the price. While the new Ninja ZX-10R will be available in KRT edition along with few graphical changes, the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be available in black.

Both the models will be produced limited in numbers, however, the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be lesser than the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10R, as the Ninja ZX-10RR’s global production is limited. The bookings for Model Year 2018 are now open and will be closed after the allocated production and bookings are completed.

Kawasaki ZX-10R draws its power from a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine sheds out 197 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. With this, the bike can hit an electronically restricted top speed of 299 km/h.

Local assembly of motorcycles should definitely help Kawasaki gain better traction in India. The Japanese brand is locally also assembling the Z250, Ninja 300, Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Ninja 1000 here. And with the addition of the ZX 10R, the brand will find a better standing in the litre-class superbike territory in the country.