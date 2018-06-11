2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R bookings open, Honda Fireblade competition to launch this month

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R bookings have been opened and the litre-class track-focussed motorcycle will be launched within this month, with deliveries beginning shortly thereafter. The ZX 10R is a capable machine but had so far been priced higher than its competition and hence was rarely considered by someone looking to purchase from this segment. Now though, Kawasaki locally assembling some of its models in India and the Ninja ZX 10R will also make a part of this list. It can now be priced much more competitively.

Kawasaki has now started accepting bookings for the ZX 10R at a minimum amount of Rs 3 lakh and a maximum booking amount of Rs 5 lakh, as per a confirmation provided by a dealership. It will most likely be priced at Rs 14 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it much lower than its competition - Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP priced at Rs 18.68 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kawasaki ZX-10R will be assembled at the company's production facility in Chakan using the kits imported from Japan. It is one of the most respected track focussed superbikes in the world.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition

The motorcycle gets power from a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine sheds out 197 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. With this, the bike can hit an electronically restricted top speed of 299 km/h.

Braking on the Kawasaki ZX-10R is taken care of by twin 330mm discs up front and a single 220mm disc at the rear, along with ABS as standard.

Also read: Kawasaki offers doorstep servicing in Delhi, service van to visit other select cities

Also read: Kawasaki launches IKM Connect app in India: Service, spares, accessories now at your fingertips

Local assembly of motorcycles should definitely help Kawasaki gain better traction in India. The Japanese brand is locally assembling the Z250, Ninja 300, Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Ninja 1000 here. And with the addition of the ZX 10R, the brand will find a better standing in the litre-class superbike territory in the country.