2018 Jawa 350 Special breaks cover: Here’s when you can buy the first ‘Made in India’ Jawa motorcycle

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The new 2018 Jawa 350 Special has been officially revealed but sadly, it is not for India. The Czech automaker has introduced the new Jawa 350 Special for the European market and it is the brand's third offering for Europe. In the year 2016, Mahindra got a 60 percent stake in Classic Legends, a brand that is responsible for the future retail of Jawa motorcycles in India and other parts of Asia. In terms of styling, the new 2018 Jawa 350 Special looks like a typical cafe racer. The front gets a rounded headlamp along with a large fairing that offers this motorcycle the appeal that it deserves.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is a lot of chrome on the motorcycle that gives it a classic vintage appearance. The bike also gets a cafe racer styled flat seat. The tail end of the motorcycle has a rear body cowl and the twin upswept exhausts match the overall styling. Powering the Jawa 350 Special, as the name suggests, is a 350cc, parallel twin, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 27.7 hp of power and 30.6 Nm. This engine is manufactured by Shinray, a Chinese manufacturer and the fuel injection system is sourced from Delphi. The engine of the 2018 Jawa 350 Special is shared with the Jawa 350 OHC on which the former comes based.

Jawa 350 OHC

As reported by us earlier, the production of Jawa Motorcycles will start at Mahindra's production facility in Pithampur in July 2018. There have been reports on the internet that the upcoming Jawa motorcycles will share their engine platform with Mahindra's flagship Mojo. Classic Legends had earlier hinted that the engine of the Mahindra Mojo is scalable and hence, it can be used for multiple profiles.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra-owned Jawa, BSA motorcycles production to begin by July 2018: Royal Enfield’s tough rival is finally coming back



The first Jawa product is expected to roll out by the end of this year or by early 2019. The current 295cc engine from the Mojo currently remains largely unutilized as Mahindra did not succeed in doing wonders with the motorcycle in the market.

Check out the on-road prices and all other details of Mahindra Mojo right here.

The company says that it can't develop a new engine every year as it eats up a lot of investment and it takes many years to get the cost recovered. This is where the idea of using the Mojo platform makes sense. By this, the brand believes that it will help them save a lot of money that will eventually help them price the products well in the market.