2018 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round 1: TVS Racing’s KY Ahamed draws first blood!

The MRF FMSCI Indian national motorcycle racing Championship has been around for a while although not a lot has been spoken about it. Only in the last few years with the participation of more and more factory works teams has the event really come into focus. With the big fight for superiority between the Honda Racing Team and TVS Racing happening right from the flagship Super Sport Indian Class right down to the novice level, and three parallelly running one make championships and two parallel running women's only cup one of which was spearheaded by TVS; the year couldn't be better for racing. This year's championship will be held over 5 rounds, with the Kickstarter for the season held in the second weekend of June on the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Nearly 200 participants arrived at the track as the rain gods played their best mischief over the weekend. Hotly contested races in the dry conditions were contrasted by slide fests and almost 60 crashes through the weekend. The rough banked Kari track lined dangerously with arm-cores proved to be the perfect way to get the season going.

SuperSport Indian - Open - up to 165cc

The weekend started on a tense note with pit-lane rumours suggesting that the 2018 Honda CBR 150 race bikes were setting slower times than they had in 2017. Meaning that it was a possible shoe-in weekend for the boys on TVS bikes. Their bikes had returned considerably faster. Through practise it was clear that TVS was going to be dominant this weekend. Not just by virtue of the bikes but through very mature and thorough racecraft. The three fastest riders from the TVS garage had coordination that was par a drone of fighter pilots switching up between them allowing each to set a lap time. After practise, it seemed the reigning champion Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing would continue his streak. He clocked a best time of 1 min 12.686s, ahead of TVS Racing team-mates Deepak Ravikumar and KY Ahamed. Things changed quickly from there on forth, it was KY Ahmed who dominated in a true champion’s spirit. In the first, starting fourth on the grid he tracked down the Honda of Manthana Kumar and then his guru Jagan Kumar, and took the lead by lap 2. Once in the lead he stayed on the limit despite a foggy visor and went on to take the first race of the season. Deepak Ravikumar, his teammate took second place. Jagan Kumar's run of bad luck continued when he crashed following a deflated front tyre on the 10th lap, and then to limped home sixth despite clocking the fastest lap of the race. Honda Racing’s Mathana Kumar took third place on the podium.

Pro Stock - Open - Up to 165cc

Friday session started with Anup Kumar of team Alisha Abdullah racing, leading the way for the class. Outpacing Honda Ten10 Racing teams Anish Shetty, and Kevin Kannan from Rockers Racing. However this was a race Honda was not going to let up from, Anish Shetty took well-placed victories in both races. The Idemitsu Honda Ten10 rider fought his way through three other riders on Sunday on his way to top spot right through the race. Second and third place went to Kevin Kannan of Rockers Racing and Mithun Kumar, also of Honda Ten10 racing, respectively. While team Alisha Abdullah racing seemed to struggle with their wet weather setups.

Stock - Up to 165cc Women

It was Ann Jennifer of Sparks racing who took top honours for the weekend ahead of Nivetha Kumar of First 1 Racing and Czimkhy RV the privateer from Trivandrum. The women's race was shorter at eight laps and was made even tenser as the rains played spoiled sport.

TVS - Open - RR310 R2

The much-awaited TVS RR310 kicked off as well on Saturday as well, with the first ever race honours going to Bengaluru's Yashas RL took the win with a time of 13m 16s 475ms. Hot on heels was Vivek Pillai from Chennai) and Peddu Sriharsha of Hyderabad. The 15 lap second race saw Deepak Ravikumar of Chennai lead proceedings followed by S Sivanesan, also from Chennai. Third place went to Peddu Sriharsha.