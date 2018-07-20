2018 Honda Navi launched in India at Rs 44,775 with two new colour options

The 2018 edition of Honda Navi has been launched in the India two-wheeler market at a price of RS 44,775 (ex-showroom, Delhi). While there'd been several rumours doing rounds that Honda had stopped production of the Navi owing to poor sales, but it seems the Japanese brand is not ready to give up on the concept which is still quite new for Indian roads. The new Honda Navi has been refreshed cosmetically and has been added with several features as well. Along with other changes, the new Honda Navi now also has two new colour options to choose from.

Along with the existing utility package, the 2018 Honda Navi gets all-new body coloured elements- grab rail, headlight cover, rear view mirrors and sporty red colour cushion. It also has been added with a new fuel gauge and a metal muffler protector.

Honda Navi was first launched during the 2016 Auto Expo, and has been revered for its fresh design and concept. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) also exported the Navi to international markets like Latin America.

The new 2018 Honda Navi is powered by 109cc engine which makes 8 hp at 7,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.96 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It gets upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. The Navi rides on tubeless tyres.

Honda Navi is available in six colour options: Patriot Red, Shasta White, Sparky Orange, Black, Ranger Green (new) and Ladakh Brown (new).

“In the diverse Indian two-wheeler market, Navi stands out firmly with its unique fun proposition. The trendy Navi is a style statement for the youth and the new 2018 upgrades take it notch higher,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“Along with the convenience value addition like a stylish fuel gauge and muffler protector, new vibrant colours offer an extra zing for those who have an appetite for uniqueness. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun for the riders.”