2018 Honda Monkey 125 breaks cover: Hot mini bike gets modern tech & bigger heart

The production of the new Honda Monkey 125 has been confirmed. The company's mini bike was first showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The new Honda Monkey 125 shares its underpinnings with the Grom or the MSX 125. Speaking of powertrain, as the name suggests, the new Honda Monkey 125 draws power from a 125cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a four-speed gearbox. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 9.3 bhp along with a peak torque of 11 Nm. The new Honda Monkey 125 has been assisted with a 220mm disc brake up front along with a 190mm disc brake at the rear. There is also an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on offer to offer added safety and convenience.

Watch our Honda Cliq vs TVS Sport video comparison review here:

The new Honda Monkey 125 has been already listed on the company's official website for Japan and its price is kept at 3,99,600 yen that translates to Rs 2.45 lakh. The new Honda Monkey 125 has been integrated with some modern tech to keep it in sync with the taste of the youth. The mini bike gets a full LED headlamp up front and the instrument cluster is also fully digital. The Honda Monkey 125 has been fitted with a 5.6 litre fuel tank and its total kerb weight accounts at 107 kgs.

Honda has plans to launch the Monkey 125 in two versions viz Cafe Racer and Scrambler. The mini bike will be sold in three colour options of yellow, black and red. The news of the Honda Monkey 125 indeed comes as a surprise months after the manufacturer decided to retire the smaller version of the Monkey having a 50cc engine.

As far as India launch is concerned, it is almost confirmed that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will not launch the Monkey 125 mini bike in the country. The prime reason for this is the over-enthusiastic price tag that will not work in a price sensitive market like ours. Also, the popularity of such vehicles is not much high in India and one example is the Navi that did sell in decent numbers initially but failed to meet the expectations of the manufacturer afterwards.