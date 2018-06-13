2018 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 deliveries begin in India: Rs 26 lakh bike with a reverse gear!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today commenced the deliveries of the 2018 Honda Gold Wing GL 1800 at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The new Gold Wing made its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo in February. The 2018 version of the Gold Wing is lighter, more powerful and more nimble than before. Honda's flagship tourer comes equipped with technologies, that include a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Also, it is the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension.

“2018 Gold Wing was the showstopper of Honda 2Wheelers India Auto Expo pavilion. After receiving an overwhelming response and over 35 bookings, we are pleased to announce the first delivery of the 2018 Gold Wing.

The revolutionary model is fully loaded with features including ‘Apple CarPlay’, first on any motorcycle in the world, which can be accessed on the swanky new 7-inch TFT display,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said during the event.

The 2018 Gold Wing will be available in Candy Ardent Red colour and is priced at Rs. 26.85 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Key features of the 2018 Honda Gold Wing include the advanced dual clutch transmission (DCT), cruise control via throttle by wire (TBW), windscreen that is electronically adjustable for angle and height, Apple CarPlay Integration allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones with the Gold Wing, a 7-inch TFT colour display, full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators. In terms of convenience, the new Gold Wing gets a smart key control, which adds convenience for ignition and luggage.

The new Gold Wing’s comes with a premium audio system. In addition to listening to music, a rider can make or answer phone calls without taking off the helmet with the use of a Bluetooth headset. A dedicated port also allows plugging in a USB flash drive.