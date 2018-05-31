2018 Honda CBR250R, CB Hornet 160R prices increased in India: Here’s how much more you need to pay

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently increased the prices of its two models namely CBR250R and CB Hornet 160R. The company has updated the new prices of these motorcycles on its official India website. Both these models see a price hike of Rs 559. That said, the new Honda CB Hornet 160R now retails at a price of Rs 85,234 as against its previous tag of Rs 84,675. The top end ABS variant of the motorcycle can now be yours for a price of Rs 93,234 in comparison to its previous price of Rs 92,675. Similarly, the Honda CBR250R is now available at the dealerships at a starting price of Rs 1,64,143 against its previous price tag of Rs 1,63,584. The top end ABS trim of the quarter-litre sports tourer can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,93,666 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,93,107. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Watch Honda X-Blade vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V video review here:

Honda showcased both these models at Auto Expo 2018 and launched them in the market soon after the biennial event. The Honda CBR250R made its comeback after it was retired with the onset of BS-IV emission norms last year. One of the most prominent changes on the new model is the LED headlamp that aims to offer better illumination in the dark. On the other hand, the Honda CB Hornet 160R received some significant updates in the form of LED headlamp, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), hazard lamps and more. However, the two models still lack an engine kill switch.

With the latest update, the new Honda CB Hornet 160R is now the most affordable motorcycle in India to offer an ABS after Suzuki Gixxer that has received the said safety equipment recently. The company has not revealed the reason behind this price hike yet. Since the price hike is marginal, it shall not impact the sales numbers of the two motorcycles.