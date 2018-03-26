2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R launched at a price of Rs 84,675: Gets segment first ABS, LED headlamp & lot more

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently launched the 2018 CB Hornet 160R at a starting price of Rs 84,675 in the country. The price of the CBS trim is a bit higher at Rs 89,175 and the bike has been launched in a total of four variants. This time around, Honda is also offering an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. The price of the ABS STD variants is kept at Rs 90,175 while the top end ABS DLX trim will set you back by Rs 92,675 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Among multiple updates, the new 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R has been equipped with an all-new LED headlamp, an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), as mentioned earlier and a revised instrument cluster that looks better than before. The backlight on the cockpit is now blue compared to orange in the previous model. There are also new graphics that make the motorcycle more pleasing to look at.

The new 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R gets its power from the same 162.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that runs the outgoing model. The motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 14.9 hp and 14.5 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit. The motorcycle comes fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank. The braking on the new 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R is done with the help of disc brakes that have been fitted at both ends. The suspension system of the bike comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The new 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R locks its horns with the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin sometime next month. Bookings are also expected to begin shortly. Stay tuned with us as we will ride the new CB Hornet 160R very soon.