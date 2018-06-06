2018 Honda Africa Twin launched at a price of Rs 13.23 lakh: Bookings open only for first 50 customers

The updated 2018 Honda Africa Twin has been launched in India and the company has started accepting bookings for the same. The bike is currently limited only for first 50 customers and has been priced at Rs 13.23 lakh. That said, the new model costs Rs 33,000 more than the outgoing one that used to retail at Rs 12.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers can book the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin through 22 Wing World outlets that are located across the length and breadth of the country. The company has also announced that lucky winners will get a chance to witness MotoGP live. The 2018 Honda Africa Twin was showcased in India for the first time during Auto Expo 2018. The new model features a new rally-style LCD instrument cluster along with a lighter lithium-ion battery.

Watch our 2017 Honda Africa Twin video review here:

Powering the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin is the same 998cc, parallel twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 87 bhp and 92 Nm. For the 2018 model, the engine gets throttle by wire along with three riding modes. The motorcycle also receives a seven-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The Level 1 on the company's HSTC technology is for aggressive off-road riding while Level 7 aims at the maximum sense of security on the slippery and wet tarmac. The new 2018 Honda Africa Twin continues to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission that is one of its prime highlights.

There is also a manual shift selector on the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin. In either D or S mode, DCT offers immediate manual intervention and the rider can select the required gear using the up and down shift triggers on the left handlebar. At an appropriate time, DCT seamlessly reverts back to automatic mode, depending on throttle angle, vehicle speed and gear position.

Speaking on the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The eagerly awaited 2018 Africa Twin is now ready to delight adventure enthusiasts in India. Offering new additional value, it offers several comprehensive updates. There is nothing to hold back an enthusiast on the Africa Twin, as it’s the most reliable, versatile and proven adventure touring motorcycle. Lucky few customers will get a chance to witness their favourite riders live at MotoGP.”