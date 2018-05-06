2018 Honda Africa Twin India launch in July: List of changes on the new limited edition model

The new 2018 Honda Africa Twin will be launched in India in July this year, a report at Bikewale suggests. Like the current generation model, the new one will also be sold in limited numbers. The bookings for the new Honda Africa will commence in June first week. Talking of the most prominent changes on the new Africa Twin, the instrument cluster of the ADV will be new and it has been relocated. This is done in order to provide a better view when the rider is riding the bike standing on the footpegs. Speaking of powertrain, the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin will get power from the same 998cc, parallel twin engine that runs the present day model. The engine is said to receive a longer airbox along with a lighter balancer shaft and one can also see a slight revision in power and torque figures. The engine on the current model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 87 bhp and 92 Nm. The 2018 Honda Africa Twin was showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018 a few months back.

The bike will come with four riding modes along with a seven stage traction control system. The new model will also get new tyres. That said, the motorcycle will ride on Bridgestone rubber as against Dunlop tyres that come fitted on the existing model. DCT or Dual Clutch Transmission that is main USP of the Africa Twin will be carried forward in the new model as well. The new model also features a lighter battery to help considerably in weight saving.

The Honda Africa Twin got a decent response in India and first 50 units of the motorcycle were sold out within two months of its launch. The new model will enhance the desirability of the automatic ADV and will most likely boost the sales numbers. The Honda Africa Twin is currently priced in India at Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new model to demand a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing model. More details soon, so stay tuned with us!

Source: Bikewale