2018 Honda Activa i, Aviator get style updates & new features: Price in India starts at Rs 50,010

The new 2018 Honda Aviator and Activa i have just been launched in India with additional features and a cosmetic makeover. The 2018 Honda Aviator automatic scooter now comes with an LED headlamp & position lamp along with multiple convenience features like 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch along with front & retractable rear hook. The new 2018 Honda Aviator has been launched in India in a total of four three colour options. These include the new Pearl Spartan Red shade that joins the existing three colours of Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Pearl Amazing White). The new 2018 Aviator can be yours for a starting price of Rs 55,157 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Honda Activa i

Speaking on the availability of 2018 Aviator Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said that Honda is leading India’s scooterization and is continuously extending its advanced updates across its scooter range. Now that the company has added new attractive and convenient features, the 2018 edition of the Aviator is ready to hit the road with enhanced comfort.

On the other hand, the new 2018 Honda Activa i now gets a new instrument cluster with a Blue theme. Besides, the scooter comes with 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch and front hook among multiple convenience options. The scooter also gets a metal muffler protector that not only looks good but also serves the purpose. The 2018 Honda Activa i gets two new colours namely Candy Jazzy Blue and Matt Axis Grey Metallic in addition to the existing three options of Lush Magenta Metallic, Orchid Purple Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic. The 2018 Honda Activa i is priced in India at Rs. 50,010 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Activa has been the segment leader in India for many years now and one reason behind this is the regular updates that help the scooter range remain in sync with the trend. At the start of this financial year, Honda two-wheelers had announced that it will launch 19 two-wheelers in India this fiscal out of which 18 will be updates to existing products while one will be an all-new bike or scooter. Honda two-wheelers had also stated that it intends to beat country's leading Hero MotoCorp by the year 2020 and this might happen in future as the sales difference between the two has been narrowing gradually.