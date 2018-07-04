2018 Honda Activa 125 launched in India at a price of Rs 59,621: What’s new on the Activa 2018 flagship!



Honda have added another model to their 2018 edition line up with the Activa 125 at a starting price of Rs 59,621 (ex-showroom, Delhi).The Activa 125 joins the rank alongside the newly launched Activa 5G 110 cc scooter. The 2018 edition of the flagship under the Activa banner gets a short list of new features, most-important among which is the New-LED headlamp with a position lamp. The new Honda Activa 125 gets an all-black theme giving it a more contemporary outlook rather than the model than it replaces. To add to the contemporary appeal, the Honda Activa 125 also gets a digital instrument cluster, and the cockpit now features a service due indicator and an eco mode which adds to the Activa Flagships convenience appeal. The Activa 125 even gets a four-in-one ignition which means that the key fob not only controls the ignition and the handle lock, it also control under-seat storage access which makes it more convenient to use the 2018 Activa 125.

There are also a new feature list of optional extras which include an underseat charging port, and optional disc brake. Sans the options package, the Activa 125 gets drum brakes in the front and the back as standard. While the scooter is suspended by a combination of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a three-step adjustable monoshock on the rear.

Under the seat, 2018 Honda Activa 125 is powered by the 124.9cc, air-cooled engine from the outgoing model, with no changes. This means the motor still makes 8.5 hp of peak power and about 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The colour options for the 2018 Honda Activa 125 are also new and the scooter gets two matte shades namely matte selene silver metallic and matte crust metallic. The 2018 Activa 125 with the new changes goes on sale for almost Rs 2000 more than the outgoing model, and will take on the likes of the Suzuki Access 125 and the new TVS Ntorq 125.