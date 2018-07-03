2018 Honda Activa 125 launched at a price of Rs 59,621: LED headlamp, styling updates & more features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Activa 125 in India at a starting price of Rs 59,621 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 brings with it a host of new features that make it a better and more desirable offering than before. One of the key updates on the new Honda Activa 125 is the LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a conventional unit. In terms of styling, the 2018 Honda Activa 125 gets an all-black theme that makes it look sportier than the outgoing model. The scooter also gets a digital instrument cluster and the cockpit now features a service due indicator and an eco mode for the convenience of the rider. There is also a four-in-one ignition on offer along with a separate switch with the help of which you can open the seat.

Watch our Honda Grazia video review here:

An underseat mobile charging port is being offered as an optional accessory. Braking on the Honda Activa 125 is taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends while a front disc brake is offered as optional. The suspension system of the scooter comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a three-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Powering the 2018 Honda Activa 125 is the same 124.9cc, air-cooled engine that did duty on the previous model. The power and torque outputs remain unchanged at 8.5 hp and 10.5 Nm respectively. The colour options for the 2018 Honda Activa 125 are also new and the scooter gets two matte shades namely matte selene silver metallic and matte crust metallic. With the new updates, the 2018 Honda Activa 125 demands almost Rs 2,000 over the price of the previous model. The scooter challenges the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 in the executive scooter segment.

Here is the complete variant wise pricing of 2018 Honda Activa 125: