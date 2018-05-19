2018 Hero Xtreme 200R launching on 24th May: Will take on the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS and TVS Apache 2004V!

Hero Motorcorp will be officially launching the Hero Xtreme 200R on the 24th of May 2018. The motorcycle which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, is an entirely new motorcycle that Hero has developed completely in-house, and is based on the Xtreme 200S concept motorcycle that was also showcased at the Indian motor show in 2018. In terms of aesthetics, Hero had said that they have paid attention to five details to ensure the Xtreme’s performance is up to par, they are engine performance, braking, sound, ergonomic and handling stability. According to the pre-release information the Xtreme has a top speed of 112 kmph and is capable of the 0-100 dash in 4.6 seconds.

Powering the new motorcycle will be a 200 cc, single-cylinder engine which is carburetted and makes 18.1 bhp at 8500 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. According to Hero Motorcorp the new Xtreme 200R will benefit from a balancer shaft to keep vibrations from the single cyl mill at a minimum. The engines will also deliver a large chunk of its torque in the lower limits of the rev-range so as to perform better in traffic.

The Xtreme 200R also gets LED positioning lamps and an LED tail lamp along with a part-analogue, part digital speedometer, and 37 mm telescopic front fork and an 8-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking is handled by a 276 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear. Hero will be offering a single-channel ABS as an option as well. The 2018 Hero Xtreme 200R will also be the first Hero motorcycle to get radial tyres and is likely to tip the scales at 146 kgs.

Once launched the 2018 Hero Xtreme 200R will be available in a choice of five different colours and is likely to compete with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Hero believes that the Xtreme 200R is set apart from the competition for being a good mix of real-world performance, and good economy.