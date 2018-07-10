2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX launched at a price of Rs 48,641: Changes on Honda’s most affordable bike

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2018 edition of its CD 110 Dream DX commuter motorcycle and the new version takes inspiration from Honda’s first ever mass motorcycle Dream D that was launched in Japan back in 1949. The 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX has been launched in India at a price of Rs 48,641 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in a total of five colour options namely Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Grey Silver Metallic, Black with Green Metallic, Black with Red and Black with Blue Metallic. Talking of the changes, the new 2018 CD 110 Dream DX gets gold graphics along with a chrome muffler protector. The motorcycle also gets a heavy duty rear carrier that steps up the practicality and convenience.

Speaking on the launch of 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the iconic Honda CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. The new 2018 CD 110 Dream DX takes forward this legacy and offers the same level of trust and reliability. He says that the company is confident that the new edition too will get a good response from the customers especially in the rural markets.

The 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX is powered by the same 109cc engine that used to power the outgoing model. The carbureted engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.2 bhp and 8.6 Nm. Gearbox is a four-speed unit. The braking is done with the help of 130mm drum brakes fitted at both ends. The suspension system of the 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Honda CD 110 Dream is the company's most affordable motorcycle and the latest update makes it even more desirable. The motorcycle locks horns with the likes of Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina in the entry level commuter segment.