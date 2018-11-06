2018 EICMA: Yamaha showcases 2019 Range of Motorcycles: Suzuki V-Strom 650 rival, Track only R1 and 2019 R3 included!

As we head into EICMA 2018, the mecca of motorcycle shows, Yamaha has officially pulled the wraps off their entire range of motorcycles that will hit the roads in 2019. Ranging from superbikes to scooters, from concept to production-ready race bikes were all unveiled at the event that was held at the Press Premiere in Japan. Among the motorcycles unveiled the entry-level pint-size racer in the form of the Yamaha YZF-R25 and the new YZF-R3. As was with the new R15 V3, both motorcycles carry forward the design language of their eldest sibling the YZF-R1. The YZF-R25 gets VVA technology like the R15 V3. While the R3 continues with the existing 321 cc parallel twin motor. In addition, the track-spec version of the R3 was also unveiled at the press premier under the GYTR Marquee, (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing). What you get aside from custom decals is Akrapovic exhaust, Ohlins suspensions, Brembo front disc brake, and a GYTR engine kit.



2019 Xmax IRON MAX

Also on the list is a special edition of the XMax, under the XMAX IRON MAX banner. This special edition will be available in the 125cc, 300cc and the 400cc variants. These special editions will get cosmetic touches like a brand new colour, new dual seat options, leather interior padding and some other tweaks to make add to the finish.

2019 3CT

Aside from the 2019 Niken, Yamaha also showcased their new multi-wheel concept the 3CT Prototype. Like the Niken this multi-wheeled scooter will also use Yamaha’s Multi-wheel leaning technology. The scooter will come with a 300cc motor a 3-D printed seat and tilt-lock assist that allows the scooter to stay upright at traffic signals and stoppages without any rider input. The Scooter will be powered by a 300cc motor while the remaining details will be revealed as we head in EICMA this year.

Tenere 700

A new adventure tourer is also on the list in the form the of the Tenere 700, which is scheduled to make a debut in European Markets sometime next year. This proper adventure enduro, with a whole lot of kit to take on the open road as well as lots more when you get off it. What you get for your money is a 21 inch with 18-inch in the rear, with 43 mm upside down forks up front with a massive 210 mm travel, link-type monoshock at the rear with 200 mm travel. Both units will be fully adjustable. The Tenere 700 makes no pretence of being anything short of a bike inspired by rallycross. It gets the full rally style cockpit, with a LED Lighting system and an ABS system that can be switched off entirely. The bike will be powered by a 689 cc parallel twin liquid cooled motor that is likely to make a 72 hp and 68 Nm torque configuration. However, there is no news as to when this bike will make it to India, or if it will.

YZF R1 GYTR

The GYTR edition of the Yamaha R1 is another one of the headlines from the Press Premier. The track-only edition of the R1 will be super exclusive and will be limited to 20 units. The R1 GYTR will hit the roads with the Suzuka 8 Hours 20th Anniversary livery. The motorcycle will build on the R1’s already track focused outlook with racing parts that will include an ECU, quick throttle, wire harnesses, Ohlins race grade suspensions with steering dampers, Brembo brakes and a racing radiator. All of which will filter through to a race-spec Akrapovic exhaust system. Owners of this bike will also get access to the YRE, which includes a training programme that will aim to help buyers make the most of their track only bikes.