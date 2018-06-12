2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 to launch in India in June: Ducati’s new ADV with Diavel’s heart!

Ducati India is likely to launch the Ducati Multistrada 1260 in India in the weeks to come, although the company has not made any official statement yet. A report on Car and Bike suggests that the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 will launch in India either by the end of the month or by early next month. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 uses the new 1262 cc Testastretta DVT Motor, that it will share with the XDiavel Cruiser. Already on sale in international markets, the 1260 flagship touring machine from the Italian superbike maker will benefit from a new chassis and new electronics, aside from the longer stroke motor and a new mapping on the ECU. It will be very interesting to see how the new engine performs in the context of the Multistrada which has usually used motors that are power biased rather than torque biased, making it characteristically more sporty. It will be interesting to see how the new motor performs while touring.

Internationally, the new Multistrada 1260 is available in four variants - Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 S D-Air and Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. However, Ducati India has not confirmed whether the Ducati will be available in all four variants or just the Multistrada 1260 and the Multistrada 1260 S as was previously the norm. The 1262 cc V-twin engine makes 158 bhp and 129.5 Nm of peak torque, along with a host of electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS, standard Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and cruise control. The Multistrada 1260 will also have new features like Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), electronic Skyhook Suspension, quick-shifter (on the S variant and above), as well as Ducati Multimedia System, colour TFT display and cornering lights.

Once again, it is likely that Ducati will bring the bike to India from Thailand through the CBU route. When launched, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is likely to cost between Rs 16 -19 lakh depending on the variant and trim, with the top S variant costing about Rs 19 lakh.