2018 Ducati Monster 821 to launch in India on 1 May: Monster to return with fresh design and more tech

Ducati Monster 821 is set to return to the Indian market and considering the slight hint dropped by the Italian manufacturer on its Facebook page, the launch will happen as soon as 1 May. The Monster 821 was pulled out of our market during the transition from BSIII to BSIV engines and is now returning in its updated 2018 avatar with a BSIV compliant engine and several other changes such as a new electronics package. Besides these updates, Ducati Monster 821 is now more 'monstrous' than before with a more masculine design and styling that picks inspiration from the bigger Ducati Monster 1200.

The 2018 Ducati Monster will borrow the headlamp unit from the Monster 1200 and will now come with a colour TFT instrument cluster. Compared to the previous model, the 2018 Monster 821's tail is slimmer and the overall design package looks fresh and masculine. It will also get a new colour option.

Ducati have given the 2018 Monster 821 a new electronics package that includes Ducati Safety Pack with three-level Bosch ABS, eight-level traction and three riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport. Other equipment includes a new double barrel exhaust and quick shifter with slipper clutch.

The powertrain on the 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will be the same, an 821cc twin-cylinder Desmodromic Testastretta that churns out 109 hp at 9,250 rpm and 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm, which are slightly lower than the older version that made 110 hp and 89 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

For suspension, 2018 Ducati Monster 821 gets 43 mm upside down forks up front and an adjustable monoshock unit at the rear. Braking is covered by Brembo M4-32 callipers on 320 mm dual discs at the front.

Expect the 2018 Ducati Monster 821 to be priced similarly to the older version, which retailed at Rs 10.36 lakh in India. In this price bracket, the Monster 821 stands to compete with the likes of Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900.