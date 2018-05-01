2018 Ducati Monster 821 launched in India at Rs 9.51 lakh: Gets a BS-IV engine & new features

The new Ducati Monster 821 has just been launched in India at a price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is introductory which means that the figure will increase at a later stage. A rare kind of a launch, the motorcycle was launched on the popular social media platform Twitter. The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 was discontinued from India last year when the stricter BS-IV emission norms kicked in. That said, one of the prominent changes on the new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is a new BS-IV compliant engine. Besides this, the bike has also gained better styling along with a host of new and more interesting features under its sleeve. The bookings for the motorcycle have begun at the company's dealerships across India.

Watch our new Ducati Monster 797 video review here:

The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 gets power from an 821cc, Testastretta, V-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor churns out a maximum power output of 109 bhp along with a peak torque of 86 Nm. As already mentioned, the engine is now BS-IV compliant and hence, it loses 2 bhp when compared to the outgoing model. The new Ducati Monster 821 gets three riding modes that go by the names Urban, Touring and Sport. The motorcycle now gets an all-new LED headlamp that should offer a better illumination in the nights. The fuel tank of the motorcycle is also slimmer now when compared to the previous model.

2018 Ducati Monster 821 coloured TFT instrument cluster

The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 has been assisted with a coloured TFT instrument cluster. The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 has also been equipped with dual 320mm disc brakes at the front along with a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. The bike also gets a three-level ABS (Anti-Level Braking System) to provide added safety and convenience. There is also an eight-level traction control system on offer. Both these safety features come under the Ducati Safety Pack.

2018 Ducati Monster 821 LED headlamp

The company is offering a Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) as an optional accessory with the motorcycle. The benefit of the said equipment is that the rider doesn't need to use the clutch while changing gears. The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will lock its horns against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z900 and the recently launched Suzuki GSX-S750. Stay tuned with us as we will soon bring a comparison of Ducati Monster 821 with its rivals.