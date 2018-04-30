2018 Ducati Monster 821 India launch tomorrow: Will it worry the newest Jap Suzuki GSX-S750?

Ducati is set to launch the new 2018 Monster 821 in India tomorrow. The motorcycle will be launched on Twitter with the entire proceedings to take place on the social media platform only. The Ducati Monster 821 was discontinued from India last year with the onset of stricter BS-IV emission norms. For this reason, the new 2018 model will have a new BS-IV compliant engine as one of its important updates. Apart from that, the new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will have a host of new features that will make it a better buy than before. The motorcycle now gets a redesigned fuel tank and the headlamp section also bears a heavy resemblance to the unit fitted on the Ducati Monster 1200. The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 also gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster and it also supports Bluetooth connectivity. The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 gets three riding modes that go by the names Urban, Touring and Sport.

In terms of safety, the 2018 Monster 821 gets a three-stage ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) while the traction control unit is eight level. Braking on the new Ducati Monster 821 is done with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. The suspension system of this motorcycle comprises of 43mm upside down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 sources power from the same 821cc, Testastretta, V-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system that did duty on the previous model. The fuel-injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 108 bhp and 86 Nm. The power output has seen a slight decrease due to the BS-IV effect. The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will lock its horns with Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S.

The just-launched GSX-S750, with its tempting pricing, makes for a good option in the sub Rs 10 lakh superbike category. Also being a Japanese brand, the Suzuki is a more practical bike and is significantly cheaper to own than the upcoming Ducati Monster 821. However, what you get with the Ducati is the brand value that is on a higher level than the Suzuki. Only time will tell where this rivalry heads to. More details out tomorrow!