2018 Czech MotoGP, Brno Results: Dovizioso and Lorenzo beat Marquez to the line in an action packed race!

At the outset of the 2018 Moto GP, it looked as if Valentino Rossi might have been the number one contender. The Doctor, who was the only one in the top 6 riders on the grid to start the race with the medium front tyres, had a mighty launch leaving the rest of the pack in his tailwind. This included the pole sitter Andrea Dovizioso and his Factory Ducati. The tables quickly turned as the GP18 Factory Ducati of Dovizioso came into play besting the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike in terms of raw power, quickly snatching back the lead from the Doctor at corner 3. The two battled for the lead for a little before dropping back, sparing their tyres for the long haul of 21 laps that lay ahead. Meanwhile further back Marc Marquez settled into third place trailed by the second factory Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow.T he grid then went into preservation mode, running almost one second off the predicted 1 min 56 seconds lap times.

As the laps passed the action started brewing in the leading 6 of the grid. Marquez jumping the gun on Rossi, in fact, might have started the epic 10 laps in. Marquez’s missed move was an opportunity for Jorge Lorenzo who seemed satisfied with his position until the 10 laps remaining board came on. He quickly snapped into third place, and that’s when the battle at the front got personal. Marquez quickly pushed Lorenzo back into a fight with Cal Crutchlow, with the Englishman coming out on top and looking strong on the LCR Honda. The three first made it a mandate to eliminate Rossi who had run his front mediums to the ragged edge but had not managed to clear as the pack as he might have hoped. Quickly relegating him to third place. Lorenzo also quickly pushed through. Leaving Rossi in a dismal fifth place.

With 5 laps remaining, Lorenzo started to pile on the pressure, first snapping back on Crutchlow and snatching back his fourth place with seemingly deliberate amounts of aggression. Then an epic battle for the lead started between the two Ducati’s with the number 93 Honda being forced to settle for scraps. The battle begun as Lorenzo pulled an almost unbelievably daring move, snatching two places while acceleration out of a long right-hander. It was odd for the Jorge Lorenzo we know, the calculating, ice-man who never puts it all on the line to be behaving so aggressive. It seemed there was more on the line than was being let on. Dovizioso however, was unfazed by the shenanigans of the boys, he had his rhythm and he knew it, snatching back the place from his team-mate leaving him to Marc Marquez, who seemed to be eagerly waiting for the Ducati’s to self-destruct. In the end, however, It was Dovizioso who crossed the line in front, but all street cred goes to his teammate on the 99 Ducati, Jorge Lorenzo. As he reminded the rest of the grid and his fan all around the world why he is a multiple time world champion. Marquez was forced to settle for third place as the two Ducati’s running their engines to the max was too much for the Honda’s pace. Further down Rossi managed to take the fourth place back from Crutchlow’s LCR Honda with only two corners to go. Forcing Crutchlow to fifth place.

Results Final

Pos Rider Time Pts 1 A. Dovizioso Ducati · #4 0:41:07.728 25 2 J. Lorenzo Ducati · #99 +0.178s 20 3 M. Márquez Honda · #93 +0.368s 16 4 V. Rossi Yamaha · #46 +2.902s 13 5 C. Crutchlow Honda · #35 +2.958s 11 6 D. Petrucci Ducati · #9 +3.768s 10 7 J. Zarco Yamaha · #5 +6.159s 9 8 D. Pedrosa Honda · #26 +7.479s 8 9 Á. Bautista Ducati · #19 +7.575s 7 10 A. Iannone Suzuki · #29 +8.326s 6 11 Á. Rins Suzuki · #42 +8.653s 5 12 J. Miller Ducati · #43 +16.549s 4 13 F. Morbidelli Honda · #21 +19.603s 3 14 H. Syahrin Yamaha · #55 +21.381s 2 15 A. Espargaró Aprilia · #41 +23.159s 1 16 T. Lüthi Honda · #12 +27.673s 0 17 T. Nakagami Honda · #30 +28.311s 0 18 K. Abraham Ducati · #17 +41.172s 0 19 S. Guintoli Suzuki · #50 +42.411s 0 20 X. Siméon Ducati · #10 +50.941s 0 21 T. Rabat Ducati · #53 DNF 0 22 S. Redding Aprilia · #45 DNF 0 23 B. Smith KTM · #38 DNF 0 24 M. Viñales Yamaha · #25 DNF 0 25 S. Bradl Honda · #6 DNF 0

Image: Crash.net