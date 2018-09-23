2018 Bajaj Pulsar 220F spied with ABS: Launch timeline, expected price & all changes

Few days after the Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS was snapped, the bigger Bajaj Pulsar 220F now gets into the lens with an ABS. The latest set of spy images issued by Rushlane shows that the Bajaj Pulsar 220F equipped with an ABS and looks like it is set to receive the update soon. As the rear disc brake of the motorcycle is not visible in the images, it can't be said with surety if the Pulsar 220F will get a dual channel set up or a single channel unit. However, since the Pulsar 150 was spied with a dual channel set up, it is quite likely that the Pulsar 220F will also get a similar unit. Apart from the dual-channel ABS, the new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS can also be seen with different decals compared to the existing model in order to give it a fresh look. Rest of the elements have been retained when compared to the present day model and mechanically too, the bike is expected to remain untouched.

With that being said, the upcoming 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS will get power from the same 220cc, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out a maximum power output of 21 bhp and 19 Nm of torque. Prime highlights of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F include clip-on handlebars, semi-digital instrumentation, dual projector headlamps, LED tail lamp and more. The new Bajaj Pulsar 220F is expected to be launched in India before Diwali because that is when the sales charts of vehicles are on fire, courtesy of the festivities.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS will most likely demand a premium of close to Rs 10,000 with the addition of the said safety equipment. Dealers are expected to start the bookings of the new Pulsar 220F ABS soon with deliveries to commence soon after. More details on the new Pulsar expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

